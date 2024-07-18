National

Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; Alert In South States

While Mumbai on Thursday received heavy rain, Delhiites got some relief from the sultry weather conditions after light showers.

Rain forecast
Vehicles ply on a road amid rains, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, July 15, 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, an orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad Photo: PTI
info_icon

Several parts of the country continue to remain affected by heavy monsoon rains with some states like Kerala, Assam, Karnataka, Maharashtra being among the worst-hit. While Mumbai on Thursday received heavy rain, Delhiites got some relief from the sultry weather conditions after light showers.

Meanwhile, issuing a red alert for one district of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the state can expect to receive moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning for the next five days.

In Assam, the flood situation improved on Thursday with water receding from several parts of the state even as over 3.5 lakh people in 11 districts remained affected, an official bulletin said on Thursday.

Weather Updates, July 18

Delhi Gets Showers: Parts of Delhi received rain on Thursday afternoon, bringing relief from sultry weather conditions. India Meteorological Department had predicted more showers in the day. The city experienced humid weather in the morning and the minimum temperature settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 36 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Receives Heavy Rain: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai since early Thursday morning, leading to waterlogging in some parts the city. Residents complained that low-lying areas like Gandhi Market, Dadar, Hindmata, Parel, Andheri subway and Sion were waterlogged, due to which traffic slowed down. The Western Railway and Central Railway said local trains were running normally. But some commuters claimed the Central Railway services were delayed by 10-15 minutes.

Red Alert In Kerala District: Issuing a red alert for one district of Kerala on Wednesday, IMD had said the state can expect to receive moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning for the next five days. The IMD said that a low-pressure belt from the north Kerala coast to Gujarat and strong westerly-north westerly winds along the coast of the southern state were the reasons for the expected moderate to heavy rains in the coming days. The red alert was sounded in Wayanad and orange alerts in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod IMD also for the day. It also issued a yellow alert in the remaining five districts of the state for the day.

Kerala rains
People make their way through a flooded area near the Aluva Mahadeva Temple which got partially submerged due to rising water levels of the Periyar river following heavy rains, in Kochi district, Tuesday, July 16 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Assam Floods: The flood situation in Assam improved on Thursday with water receding from several parts of the state even as over 3.5 lakh people in 11 districts remained affected, an official bulletin said on Thursday. Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra river, continued to flow over the danger level at various places, it said. Altogether 3,55,400 people continued to reel under the deluge in Cachar, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasgar districts.

Assam floods
Over 3,55,000 people continued to reel under the deluge in Cachar, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasgar districts Photo: PTI
info_icon

Landslide On Goa-Karnataka Route: A landslide at ghat section of Goa in the wee hours of Thursday following incessant rains disrupted vehicular traffic movement from the state to neighbouring Karnataka, police said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Goa, predicting heavy rains in the next 24 hours. In the last one day, both North Goa and South Goa districts received heavy showers. Ponda taluka in South Goa received the highest 190 mm rainfall, according to the IMD.

Goa landslide
A pile of mud is seen on a road after a landslide, in Goa. A landslide occurred near Dudhsagar Temple at Anmod Ghat, located on the southern boundary of Goa, in the wee hours of Thursday following incessant rains, disrupting vehicular traffic movement from the state to neighbouring Karnataka, police said Photo: PTI
info_icon

Orange Alert For Coastal Karnataka: IMD extended the red alert for coastal Karnataka till July 18. Since the intensity of rain reduced in south interior Karnataka, the weather department retracted the red alert for the region and issued an orange one till July 20. Even in coastal Karnataka, the downpour is expected to become less intense from July 19 onwards, with the weather department predicting that it would fall in the orange category for now.

