National

MP: Youth Congress Workers Stage Protest Against Nursing Colleges Scam

Protesters led by Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Mitendra Darshan Singh demanded the arrest of the then medical education minister Vishvas Sarang in the alleged scam.

Representational Image
Workers of the Youth Congress in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

Workers of the Youth Congress in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest here on Sunday, demanding the arrest of state Vishwas Sarang in connection with the alleged nursing college scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The police used water cannons to disperse protesters who tried to breach the barricades, an official said.

He said the agitation was held without prior permission, and 15 protesters were detained to maintain law and order.

Protesters led by Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Mitendra Darshan Singh demanded the arrest of the then medical education minister Vishvas Sarang in the alleged scam.

The CBI is probing the scam pertaining to gross irregularities in the functioning of several nursing colleges in the state that lacked infrastructure while some existed only on paper.

Singh claimed the scam was carried out in connivance with BJP leaders, and the fight will continue till all the accused are arrested.

The youth wing's media cell chief, Vivek Tripathi, alleged that Sarang, BJP leaders and officials were involved in the scam, and the government was trying to protect them. Sarang should resign from the post and face the CBI investigation, he said.

Sarang, the medical education minister in the previous BJP government, holds the sports and youth welfare portfolio in the present dispensation.

The state government last month revoked the recognition of 66 colleges in 31 districts after they were found unfit to run. Following the directives of the MP High Court, the CBI is probing the scam.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi’s Historic Swearing-In Shortly; Rijiju Among Confirmed Names In Cabinet
  2. Rajasthan CM: Govt's Goal To Provide Drinking Water Through Taps To All Households
  3. Banswara Verdict Is The Public's Rejection Of The Communal Stance Of BJP: Rajkumar Roat
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 9: Modi To Take Oath As PM, IND-PAK T20 World Cup, EU Elections And More
  5. Modi Cabinet 3.0: List Of Confirmed Ministers In Union Cabinet
Entertainment News
  1. When Imran Khan’s Story Pitch Was Blatantly Stolen By Television Channel
  2. Twinkle Khanna Reveals A ‘Foolish Relative’ Once Made Fun Of Her Daughter's Skin Colour
  3. Kartik Aaryan Beams With Joy As 'Chandu Champion' Becomes First Film To Open Advance Booking On Burj Khalifa
  4. Sona Mohapatra Slams Vishal Dadlani For Offering Job To CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  5. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Taha Shah Badussha Recalls Running Behind Karan Johar’s Car: He Was Kind To Give Me His Number
Sports News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Men In Blue Face Babar Azam & Co In New York
  2. French Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Her Maiden Grand Slam Doubles Title
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Alexander Zverev Up Against Carlos Alcaraz In French Open Final
  4. South Africa Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 21: When, Where To Watch
  5. Euro 2024: Ronaldo, Modric Enter Championship Proving Age As Just A Number
World News
  1. Water Crisis In Atlanta: How Small Businesses Are Coping With The Aftermath
  2. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
  3. 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy
  4. This Mexican Fashion Designer Takes Political Ads To Next Level, Upcycles Them Into Trendy Accessories
  5. Gaza's Health Ministry Says 274 Palestinians Were Killed In Israeli Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi’s Historic Swearing-In Shortly; Rijiju Among Confirmed Names In Cabinet
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown