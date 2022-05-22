Sunday, May 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP Sees 44 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Stands At 265

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,211, new cases 44, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,31,211, active cases 265, number of tests so far 2,92,41,074.

MP Sees 44 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Stands At 265
Representative image of a coronavirus PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 9:08 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,211 on Sunday after the detection of 44 cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,735, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 41 to touch 10,31,211, leaving the state with 265 active cases, the official informed. With 6,575 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,41,074, he added. A government release said 11,85,21,797 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 533 on Sunday.

Related stories

IND Vs SA T20s: Rahul Tripathi’s Snub From India Squad Disappoints Ex-Spinner Harbhajan Singh

China Attacks US’s Indo-Pacific Strategy Ahead Of Japan Quad Summit

Newly Formed Alliance AAP And Twenty20 Not To Support Any Fronts In Thrikkakara By-Poll

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,211, new cases 44, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,31,211, active cases 265, number of tests so far 2,92,41,074.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Covid Deaths COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Liverpool Need Eight Wins: Quadruple No Longer Just A Dream For Jurgen Klopp's Reds

Liverpool Need Eight Wins: Quadruple No Longer Just A Dream For Jurgen Klopp's Reds

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat