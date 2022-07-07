Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
MP Sees 140 New Cases, Active Tally Now 788

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,45 174 new cases 140, death toll 10,745, recoveries 10,33,641, active cases 788, number of tests so far 2,95,50,344.

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 10:10 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,45,174 on Thursday with the detection of 140 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,745 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The positivity rate is 1.9 per cent, he added.  The recovery count increased by 113 to touch 10,33,641 leaving the state with 788 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,053 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,50,344, he said.

A government release said 12,07,03,042 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 42,308 on Thursday. 

-With PTI Input

