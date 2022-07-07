MP Sees 140 New Cases, Active Tally Now 788

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,45,174 on Thursday with the detection of 140 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,745 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The positivity rate is 1.9 per cent, he added. The recovery count increased by 113 to touch 10,33,641 leaving the state with 788 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,053 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,50,344, he said.

A government release said 12,07,03,042 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 42,308 on Thursday.

-With PTI Input