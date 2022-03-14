Monday, Mar 14, 2022
MP Records 56 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 597

The recovery count stood at 10,29,362 after 137 people were discharged during the day.

COVID-19 testing (Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 2:19 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,40,692 on Sunday after the detection of 56 cases, while no death in the past 24 hours kept the toll unchanged at 10,733, a state health department official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, remained at 0.1 per cent for the third consecutive day, he added.

The recovery count stood at 10,29,362 after 137 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 597, the official informed. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered seven and four cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 32,174 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,84,71,534, the official added. A government release said 11,42,97,574 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,508 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,692, new cases 56, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,29,362, active cases 597, number of tests so far 2,84,71,534.

With PTI Inputs

