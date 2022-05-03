Tuesday, May 03, 2022
MP: No Curfew Relaxation In Khargone; People Asked To Celebrate Eid, Akshaya Tritiya At Home

Curfew was clamped in Khargone after the violence on April 10, during which shops and houses were damaged, vehicles torched and stones hurled.

MP: No Curfew Relaxation In Khargone; People Asked To Celebrate Eid, Akshaya Tritiya At Home
Khargone administration decided not to relax the curfew and celebrate festivals at home

Updated: 03 May 2022 10:39 am

The Khargone administration has decided not to relax the curfew on Tuesday and asked people to celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya festivals at home in the violence-hit Madhya Pradesh city, officials said. Security has been tightened in Khargone, where violence took place during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, they said, adding that all religious places in the city will remain shut on Tuesday. 

Members of all communities have agreed to celebrate the festivals in their homes. There will be no relaxation in the curfew on Tuesday to ensure peace and law and order in the city, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Milind Dhoke told reporters on Monday night. Earlier, the administration had announced a 24-hour curfew on May 2 and 3, but relaxed it for nine hours on Monday. 

Indore's Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma and Inspector General of Police Rakesh Gupta had reached Khargone on Sunday night and held a meeting with officials. Khargone's in-charge Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani told reporters that additional forces, including mobile units, have been deployed to beef up security in the city. 

Drone cameras and 171 CCTVs have been deployed to monitor the situation in the city. Also, temporary jails have been set up for those who violate the curfew, he said. “All religious places will be closed on Tuesday,” he said, adding that flag marches were carried out in the city. The emergency services, like fire brigade and ambulances, have also been asked to remain prepared, he said. 

Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, is being celebrated in the country on Tuesday. The festival of Akshaya Tritiya, considered auspicious for beginning new ventures, marriages and expensive investments such as in gold, and the Parshuram Jayanti are also being celebrated on Tuesday.

Curfew was clamped in Khargone after the violence on April 10, during which shops and houses were damaged, vehicles torched and stones hurled. Since April 14, the local administration has been relaxing the curfew for some hours.

(With PTI inputs)

Visually told More

