Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP: Mandsaur Chief Municipal Officer Suspended Over Obscene Dance Programme At Animal Fair

Madhya Pradesh government has suspended Mandsaur's chief municipal officer in connection with an alleged obscene dance performed by some people at an animal fair organised by the local civic body.

MP: Mandsaur Chief Municipal Officer Suspended Over Obscene Dance Programme At Animal Fair
Madhya Pradesh Government (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 1:03 pm

The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended Mandsaur's chief municipal officer in connection with an alleged obscene dance performed by some people at an animal fair organised by the local civic body, an official said on Tuesday.

A video of the purported dance programme, held on Sunday evening during the 'Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi Mela' in Shamgarh town, some 70 km from the Mandsaur district headquarters, surfaced on social media platforms.

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Two-Storey Building In Indore, 7 Dead

Two Tribal Men Beaten To Death In Madhya Pradesh Over Suspected Cow Slaughter

In the clip, a woman was seen dancing to the tune of an obscene song. The pictures of state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang and Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi were seen on a banner in the background.

After the incident, Dang had written a letter to state Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh demanding action against Mandsaur's chief municipal officer Nasir Ali Khan, saying "the programme hurt the religious sentiments of people”.

Subsequently, Mandsaur collector was asked to submit a report over the matter. Based on the report, Ujjain's Divisional Commissioner Sandeep Yadav issued an order on Monday to suspend Khan, the official said.

The suspension order said, “The pictures of Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi and elected representatives were displayed on the stage where the obscene dance was organised. An orchestra programme was allowed freely by the chief municipal officer, Nasir Ali Khan, without knowing its outline. This shows the official's carelessness.” 

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Government Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Dang Animal Fair Religious Sentiments Officer Suspended Dance Programme Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi Suspension Order Madhya Pradesh India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action