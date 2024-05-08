National

MP Court Acquits Man Accused Of Raping Live-In Partner; Takes Note Of 'Agreement' Between Them

In the April 25 judgement, the court noted there was an agreement under which the 29-year-old woman had consented to an arrangement whereby the man would stay for seven days alternately with her and his wife.

Advertisement

File Photo
MP High Court acquits man accused of raping live-in partner | File Photo
info_icon

The Indore district court in Madhya Pradesh has acquitted a 34-year-old married man accused of raping his live-in partner, forcing her for an abortion and threatening to kill her, a prosecution officer said on Wednesday.

In the April 25 judgement, the court noted there was an agreement under which the 29-year-old woman had consented to an arrangement whereby the man would stay for seven days alternately with her and his wife.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged against the man at the city's Bhawarkuan police station on July 27, 2021 for allegedly raping her repeatedly under the pretext of marriage, forcing her to have an abortion and threatening to kill her, the official said.

Advertisement

The man was arrested on August 15, 2021. He spent 200 days in jail before being released on bail on March 2, 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Jaideep Singh, after considering the facts and evidence, acquitted the man of charges under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape of a woman), section 313 (abortion of a woman without her consent) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The court in its judgement underlined that the woman entered into an agreement with the man on June 15, 2021 wherein it was clearly stated he was already married and would live with her and his wife alternately for a week.

Advertisement

Campus of Columbia University - AP
Conservative Federal Judges Decide On Boycotting Columbia Law Graduates Over University's Handling Of Campus Protests

BY Outlook International Desk

It was also stated in the agreement that the woman and the man were in a relationship for the previous two years.

The judge said it is clear from the agreement that the woman and the man were in a live-in relationship. Their physical relations were consensual and the man was already married and not in a position to marry her, the court noted.

The court acquitted the man of the charges, saying, "In such circumstances, this man cannot be held guilty of rape and forced abortion. As far as the threat to kill (the complainant woman) is concerned, there is no credible evidence on record in this regard."

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | - X/ Screengrab from ANI video
'We Are Judged By What We Do At Home...': MEA On Columbia University Protest; Reacts To 'Deeply Biased' US Report On India

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J P Nadda, Amit Malviya Summoned By Bengaluru Police Over Social Media Post
  2. Tripura CM Urges Railway Min To Expedite Resumption Of Goods Train Services
  3. SC May Pass Order On Interim Bail To Kejriwal On May 10: Justice Sanjiv Khanna
  4. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: State Govt Says Only 0.1% Wildlife Cover Burning, SC Asks For Better Measures
  5. Coaching Class Owner Loses Rs 1.88 Crore To Stock Trading WhatsApp Group Scam
Entertainment News
  1. SS Rajamouli Reveals How He Promoted 'Baahubali' Despite Spending Zero Money On The Promotions
  2. Undying Love For Supernatural Stories Sustains TV Universe Of 'Dayans' & 'Chudails'
  3. Taylor Swift's Beau Travis Kelce Lands Maiden Big Role In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’
  4. For Sanjeeda Shaikh, Playing Waheeda In 'Heeramandi' Was 'Challenging But Fun'
  5. Shraddha Arya To Not Quit 'Kundali Bhagya' After Four Year Leap? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Threatens Play Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Lucknow Super Giants
  2. Coco Gauff Feels Olympic Medal Is 'Equal To Grand Slams', Gears Up For First Appearance
  3. World Olympic Qualifier Wrestling, India Preview: Last Shot At Paris For Aman, Deepak
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  5. NBA: Doncic Admits 'I've Got To Be Better' After Mavericks Go Down In Oklahoma
World News
  1. Dublin Gets A Window To NYC! "The Portal" Public Art Connects Cities In Real-Time
  2. Singapore’s Indian-Origin Former Minister's Corruption Trial Set For Aug-Sept
  3. Chinese Warships Have Been Docked In Cambodia For 5 Months, But Government Says It's Not Permanent
  4. Severe Storms Ravage Michigan, Threatening Millions Across Eastern US
  5. Dozens Still Missing After Monday's South Africa Building Collapse. 7 Confirmed Dead
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: Karnataka Police Summons BJP Chief Nadda, Amit Malviya Over Social Media Post
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern