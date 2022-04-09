Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
MP Cong Burns Effigies Of Amitabh, Akshay; Attacks Actors For Being Selective In Price Rise, Inflation Criticism

These actors are now silent under the BJP dispensation despite LPG cylinders costing over Rs 1,000 and petrol-diesel retailing in the Rs 100-120 range, said Congress MLA.

Congress protest over fuel price hike PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 3:17 pm

The Madhya Pradesh Congress burnt the effigies of film actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar for allegedly being selective in their criticism of fuel price hikes and inflation, with the party highlighting some of their tweets when the UPA was in power.

The ruling BJP, meanwhile, called the Congress' move to burn effigies of the two actors on Friday as an act of frustration.

"In 2012, these actors used to tweet against fuel price hikes and inflation by writing that vehicles can be purchased but one would need loans to buy petrol, diesel. At that time, an LPG cylinder used to cost Rs 300-400, while petrol and diesel was around Rs 60 per litre," Congress MLA PC Sharma, who organised this protest, told PTI on Saturday.

These actors are now silent under the BJP dispensation despite LPG cylinders costing over Rs 1,000 and petrol-diesel retailing in the Rs 100-120 range, Sharma said. "They have no concern for the common man," the Congress leader alleged.

Hitting back, MP Medical Education Vishwas Sarang called the move unfortunate and said the Congress used to praise Bachchan when he was a Lok Sabha MP from that party.

The Congress no longer likes Bachchan as he refused to accept the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Sarang claimed.

"Amitabh Bachchan is a film megastar loved by the entire world. Burning his effigy shows the frustration of the Congress," the BJP leader said. 

