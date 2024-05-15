National

MP CM Yadav, Cong Leaders Digvijaya, Kamal Nath Condole Demise Of Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother

Madhavi Raje Scindia (70), from the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior in MP, died in the morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, a source said

File Photo
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and senior Congress leaders expressed grief over the death of Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia | File Photo
info_icon

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia, the mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Madhavi Raje Scindia (70), from the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior in MP, died in the morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, a source said.

She had been on ventilator in her last few days, the source said, adding she was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis.

People from the Gwalior-Chambal region mourned her demise and many took to social media to express grief.

Madhavi Raje Scindia, who hailed from Nepal's royal family, got married to former Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in 1966.

She is survived by her son Jyotiraditya Scindia and daughter Chitrangada Raje Singh.

Her mortal remains will be brought to Gwalior on Thursday morning and will be kept at the Rani Mahal in the Jai Vilas Palace for people to pay their respects.

Her last rites will be performed at Amma Maharaj ki Chhatri in Gwalior on Thursday, sources said.

The last rites of late Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia and her son Madhav Rao Scindia also took place at the same place.

MP Chief Minister Yadav termed the demise of Madhavi Raje Scindia as an "irreparable loss".

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh said it was very painful news.

The former CM said they have family relations and conveyed his condolences to Jyotiraditya Scindia and other family members.

Senior Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath also termed her death as very unfortunate and painful.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: May 15, 2024
  2. CAA Certificates Issued Today: How To Apply For Indian Citizenship? | Eligibility, Procedure, Documents Required
  3. Farmers Have A Right to Protest. But Why Infringe On Our Right To Campaign? Preneet Kaur
  4. As SC Orders NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha’s Release, A Reminder For India’s Press Freedom
  5. As Dust Storms, Heatwaves Hit Parts Of India, Know Tips To Tackle The Changing Weathers
Entertainment News
  1. Amid ‘Shikhu’ Tease, Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On What She Looks For In A Partner
  2. Gaurav Sharma Opens Up About Playing Toshu In 'Anupamaa', Calls The Opportunity A 'Blessing'
  3. Rajkummar Rao Has Hunger Of A Newcomer, Skills Of A Legend, Says Sharan Sharma
  4. Jonathan Bailey Confirms Playing The Lead Role In New 'Jurassic World' Movie After Teasing Fans On Social Media
  5. For Kartik Aaryan, Cricket Isn’t Just A Sport, It’s A Lifelong Passion
Sports News
  1. NBA Playoffs: 'No Excuses', Carlisle Insists As Pacers Fall Behind Against Knicks
  2. IPL 2024: Phil Salt Aims For KKR To Gain Timely Momentum Ahead Of Crucial Matches
  3. 'The Serve To Win Wimbledon' - Guardiola Admits Man City Pressure Heading Into Final Day
  4. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16
  5. Tottenham 0-2 Man City: Postecoglou Reeling After Defeat, Says 'The Foundations Are Fragile'
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine War: 16 Sri Lankan Mercenaries Killed In Conflict, Says Defence Ministry
  2. New Caledonia Riots: Expanding Voters' List vs Indigenous Kanaks | Explained
  3. Stormy Daniels’ Husband Considers Leaving US If Trump Is Acquitted
  4. Pak Court Adjourns Hearing Of 190 Million Pounds Graft Case Against Imran Khan Over 'Security Concerns'
  5. 35,000 Or Less? After Israel's Claims Of Revised Gaza Death Toll Sparks Controversy, UN Clarifies
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; PoK Part Of India, Says Shah
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra To Compete In Federation Cup; Satwik-Chirag Enters Thailand Open Rd Of 16