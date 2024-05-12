National

Airlines Celebrate Mother’s Day With Special Messages, Mementoes And Meals

IndiGo gifted mementoes to passengers who are mothers on board, while Akasa Air launched a special meal for the fliers and Air India posted a video message on its social media handles to wish all mothers.

IndiGo Screengrab
Photo: IndiGo Screengrab
info_icon

Several airlines celebrated International Mother’s Day on Sunday with special messages, mementoes and meals on board for the passengers.

Air India, Akasa Air and IndiGo are some of the airlines that observed the day, which comes on the second Sunday of May each year, in different ways, officials of the airlines said.

IndiGo gifted mementoes to passengers who are mothers on board, while Akasa Air launched a special meal for the fliers and Air India posted a video message on its social media handles to wish all mothers.

null - null
Three Poems On Mother's Day By Moumita Alam

BY Moumita Alam

Café Akasa, the onboard meal service of Akasa Air, has launched a special meal for passengers. 

This curation features a delicious North Indian style Masala Paneer Paratha served with sweet and sour mango chutney, accompanied by sooji halwa and a choice of beverage, the airlines said in a statement.

The offering will be available throughout May 2024, across the airline’s network and can be pre-booked on its website or mobile app, it said.

Since the launch of operations in August 2022, the airline has introduced specially curated monthly meal options that are inspired by regional specialities associated with celebrations during popular festivals and special occasions such as Makar Sankranti, Valentine’s Day, Holi, Eid, Mother’s Day, International Yoga Day, Monsoon season, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas, among others.

Air India posted a video on social media to spread the message of Mother’s Day to all.

 Similarly, IndiGo also posted a video which shows a cabin crew of a particular flight wishing all mothers on board and also handing small mementoes in the form of postcards to them. 

 "This is how we celebrated the day," a source in the airline said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Airlines Celebrate Mother’s Day With Special Messages, Mementoes And Meals
  2. Karnataka: SIT Arrests 2 Persons Connected To Explicit Videos Of Prajwal Revanna
  3. Burglar Held; His Mom Who Made Him Consume Drugs Before Committing Crime On Run
  4. Weather Updates: Relief From Scorching Heat Expected In Several States As Heavy Rain Likely Soon
  5. Met Dept Predicts Rainfall For Parts Of Andhra Pradesh On May 13
Entertainment News
  1. Rajkummar Rao is Janhvi Kapoor's Cricket Coach, Support System In 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' Trailer
  2. Shriya Pilgaonkar Says Mom Supriya Pilgaonkar Is Her Compass And Biggest Source Of Strength
  3. Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Wife Rhea Durham, Late Mom Alma With Pictures On Mother's Day
  4. Apoorva Arora Says Adishakti Workshop Has Given Her Deeper Understanding Of Herself As Artiste
  5. ‘The Broken News 2’: 5 Compelling Factors That Make This Newsroom Drama Binge-Worthy
Sports News
  1. Grand Chess Tour 2024: R Praggnanandhaa Ends In Fourth Position, Magnus Carlsen Wins
  2. IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Humble Delhi Capitals To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
  3. Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Teenager Lovro Zvonarek Scores On First Start
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Humble Man Utd In PL; Novak Djokovic Loses In Italian Open; PAK Beat IRE In 2nd T20I
  5. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024: Bengaluru Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 47-Run Win - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Israel Pushes Deeper Into Rafah, Battles Hamas In Devastated North
  2. Reports: Police Officer Was Shot And Killed In Ohio After Being Ambushed
  3. Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Mexico-Guatemala Border
  4. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  5. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail