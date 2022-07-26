More Government Officers To Get Promotions In Next Two-Three Weeks: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

After granting mass promotion to over 8,000 government employees, the Department of Personnel & Training is now ready with the next lot of officers to be promoted in the next two to three weeks.

The announcement was made by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday while meeting a delegation of the Central Secretariat Official Language Service Group-A officers, who had called on him.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, assured the delegation that their promotion cases will also be expedited as per rule, as there is a mandatory provision of training of officers ranging from one year to 18 months before the promotions.

He told the delegation that he will look into their demands sympathetically and hurdles, if any, in granting promotions will be resolved.

He said it was disheartening to see government employees attaining retirement from service without getting one’s due promotion and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking personal interest into the whole matter, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh said henceforth all future promotions will get streamlined as all legal hurdles were sorted out in granting promotions to 8,089 employees -- 4,734 are from Central Secretariat Service (CSS), 2,966 from Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS) and 389 from Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS).

On July 1, 2022, the DoPT had said that it granted mass promotion to 8,089 government employees belonging to three key secretariat services in one go. The Minister said that the secretariat services are an essential tool of governance and form the bedrock of government policies.

-With PTI Input