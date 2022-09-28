Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Month-Long Exhibition Based On Bhagat Singh's Life Opens In Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. 

Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 10:43 pm

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. 

The month-long exhibition at Qudsia Bagh here based on Bhagat Singh's life is being organized by the Arts, Culture and Languages Department of the Delhi government.

Sisodia said the entire life of Bhagat Singh is a source of inspiration for all of us. 

"Whether it is his childhood, revolutionary activities of his school-college days, during freedom struggle days, or events like his hanging, every episode in his life fills us with patriotism and inspires us to do something for the country. 

"This exhibition inaugurated on the occasion of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary will give a sneak peek into his life and will motivate people of all age groups to stand for the nation," he added.

Sisodia urged the people of Delhi to visit the exhibition and learn from the life of Bhagat Singh. 

He said it is worth seeing the way in which the story of a young boy becoming a "martyr" has been engraved on the walls of Baradari in Qudsia Bagh through archival records and techniques. 

Along with this, people can enjoy a walk in the historic monument of Delhi, Qudsia Bagh, which holds great significance in the freedom struggle led by Bhagat Singh. 

Related stories

Punjab Government To Set Up Chair At GNDU After Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Kejriwal Urges People To Donate Blood On Bhagat Singh's Birth Anniversary On Sep 28

In this exhibition, the life events of Bhagat Singh from his birth year 1907 to his death in 1931 have been put on display in four galleries.

This exhibition is open to the general public from September 28 to October 27.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Deputy Chief Minister Birth Year 1907 Manish Sisodia Inaugurated An Exhibition Birth Anniversary Freedom Fighter Bhagat Singh Death In 1931 Walls Of Baradari In Qudsia Bagh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Maharashtra Sees 492 Covid-19 Cases, Three Fatalities

Maharashtra Sees 492 Covid-19 Cases, Three Fatalities