Monsoon Havoc: At Least 25 Die Across States, 22 Die In Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods And Landslides

At least 25 people have died in multiple rain-related incidents across states, with 22 people dying in Himachal Pradesh alone in flash floods and landslides.

Himachal Pradesh: 22 dead in flash floods, landslides

Twenty-two people, including eight members of a family, were killed and six feared dead in incidents of landslide and flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh since Friday, officials said.

Ten people were injured, state Disaster Management Department Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said on Saturday. The maximum damage has been reported from Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts, he said, adding that so far 36 weather-related incidents have been reported from the state.

As many as 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigath highway at Shoghi have been blocked for traffic, he added.

In Mandi alone, 13 people died and six went missing in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said. Those missing are feared dead, he said.

Bodies of eight members of a family were retrieved from the debris of their house after a four-hour-long search operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police at Kashan village in Gohar development block, he added. The house collapsed in a landslide.

The body of a girl was recovered at some distance away from her house after a flash flood in Baghi nullah on the Mandi-Katola-Prashar road, the DC said, adding that five members of her family are feared washed away.

Several families left their homes located between Baghi and Old Katola areas after a cloud burst and took shelter at safer places, he added.

Two people were killed and two others injured as boulders hit their car in shimla's Theog, Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said. Three people were killed after their house collapsed following a landslide at Banet village in Chowari of Chamba around 4.30 am, Mokhta said.

In Kangra, a "kutcha" house collapsed, killing a nine-year-old child, officials said. Meanwhile, trains on the Jogindernagar-Pathankot route have been suspended as Chakki Bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, officials said.

The Railway authorities had declared the bridge unsafe and the train service on the narrow gauge track from Pathankot (Punjab) to Jogindernagar (Himachal Pradesh) has been suspended, they added.

In Hamirpur, 30 people who were stranded following a flash flood evacuated safely, they said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP president JP Nadda expressed grief over the deaths and said the administration is carrying out rescue operations on a war footing in affected districts.

The HP Public Works Department (PWD) chief engineer said 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh highway at Mandi and Shimla-Chandigath highway at Shoghi, closed due to unprecedented rainfall.

As many as 407 roads will be restored today and 268 will be cleared by tomorrow, he said. Police said the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway blocked for traffic after a landslide at Sonu Bangla between Shoghi and Tara Devi.

Stones are still falling and traffic has been diverted via the Shoghi-Mehli bypass, they added. Meanwhile, water and power supply have been hit in several parts of the state.

At a meeting here, state Chief Secretary R D Dhiman directed the departments concerned to clear roads so that the supply of basic needs is not disrupted. He also ordered the videography of the damage caused by heavy rainfall and provide shelter to affected people.

The principal secretary, revenue, told the chief secretary that Rs 232.31 crore has been released to the districts from the State Disaster Response Fund and sufficient funds are available with all districts to carry out the relief and rehabilitation work.

CM Jai Ram Thakur expresses concern over heavy loss due to torrential rains

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday expressed concern over the colossal loss of life and property due to torrential rains in various parts of Himachal Pradesh.

"The chief minister has directed the district administrations to immediately ensure relief, rescue and rehabilitation works in the affected areas," an official spokesperson said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state forces have been rushed to the spots to undertake relief and rescue operations where people have reportedly been stuck under the debris, he added.

Thakur advised the locals as well as the tourists to stay away from landslide-prone areas and riversides to avert any mishap. He has also prayed for the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda also expressed his condolences to the people and the family members who lost their lives and loved ones due to such heavy rains and landslides, a state Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson said.

The BJP president said that it is after a long time that Himachal has seen such heavy rainfall. "The centre and the state governments are working on war footing to control the overall situation and to extend every possible help to the general public," he added.

Rain wreaks havoc in Jharkhand, 3 killed

Three persons lost their lives in Jharkhand amid heavy rain and strong winds that lashed several districts of the state, inundating low-lying areas and uprooting trees and electricity poles, officials said.

A woman died when a mud wall of her house collapsed in West Singhbhum district, as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal brought torrential rainfall in various parts of the state on Saturday, they said.

Two persons drowned in Ramgarh district and two more went missing when their vehicles fell into the swollen Nalkari river, and were swept away by the strong current, the officials said.

Normal life was thrown out of gear with rain disrupting power supply in many areas for long hours and causing traffic jams in major cities.

Damage to properties due to the downpour along with high-speed winds was reported from Saraikela-Kharswan, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Ranchi, they said.

In the past 24 hours ending at 2 pm on Saturday, Chaibasa town of West Singhbhum recorded the highest rainfall at 191.6 mm, followed by Ramgarh (142.2 mm), Jamshedpur (137.2mm), and Ranchi (54.2 mm).

The water level of several rivers has either reached the danger mark or crossed it in the state’s Kolhan region comprising West Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharsawan, and East Singhbhum districts, the officials said.

"Teams are working for the restoration of power, but work has been hampered due to continuous rain," an official of the East Singhbhum district administration said.

East Singhbhum deputy commissioner Vijaya Jadav said the Kharkhai river is flowing above the danger level, while the Swarnarekha river is in spate.

Several areas were inundated in Chaibasa, while the civil court premises in Saraikela were submerged.

In Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, the downpour accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees and electricity poles in over 25 areas, blocking traffic movement on major roads.

There is, however, "no warning" of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday as the intensity of the weather system will decline, Ranchi meteorological centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said.

