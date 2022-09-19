Monkey Menace At Taj Mahal

Several tourists at the Taj Mahal have been attacked in recent days by monkeys that throng the area, with the latest victim being a visitor from Spain who was bitten in her leg on Monday, according to locals. Prince Vajpayee, Conservation Assistant of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Taj Mahal, said the woman tourist was attacked when she was taking a picture of a monkey. She was given first aid and referred to the nearest private hospital for further treatment.

"In the past days, the monkey attacks on tourists have increased. In fact it has become a common scene on the monument premises. Those who are aware or injured complain at the ASI office, while others leave without filing any complaint," Sumit Solanki, a local photographer working at the site, claimed. Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist at Taj Mahal said they have apprised the civic authorities of the problem and also deployed a dedicated team of ASI staff to protect tourists from monkeys.

"We have informed the Agra Nagar Nigam and local administration about the menace of the monkeys on the Taj Mahal premises," he said. Solanki said a tourist from Tamil Nadu was bitten by a monkey on September 11 and a day later, a woman tourist from Sweden was also attacked. "After that, on 14 September two women from abroad were also attacked and today it was the tourist from Spain," he said.

Patel said that the major cause of monkey bites is when tourists get too close to the simians to take pictures or selfies. "A large number of monkeys usually roam in the area. People even leave food for them outside the Taj Mahal premises," a local said. On the availability of medical facilities for the tourists at the site, Patel said, "We have a basic facility of first aid for the tourists. After that tourists are referred to the nearest private or government hospitals for further treatment. Two ambulances are also deployed outside the Taj Mahal premises."

The woman tourist from Spain was bitten on her leg by the monkey on Monday morning when she was taking its picture, Vajpayee said. "The incident happened at 8:30 am on Monday at the Royal Gate platform of the Taj Mahal premises," he said. He said that incidents of monkey bites are usually reported at 'Chameli farsh' (riverfront terrace) but on Monday morning, it happened at the video platform of the Taj Mahal. The iconic 17th-century monument attracts lakhs of tourists from the country and abroad every year.

(With PTI inputs)