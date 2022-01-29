Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Modi Tweets Praising Tripura CM’s Father

The chief minister expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for honouring the contributions of his father.

PM Modi tweeted in praise of Tripura CM's father - PTI

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 11:36 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the father of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for his contribution towards the party as a "true BJP man". Hirudhan Deb, the chief minister's father was one of the few flag bearers of Jana Sangh and later BJP,  who used to perform organisational activities to strengthen the party, BJP state spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said

The Prime Minister in a tweet wrote, “Sh. Hirudhan Deb championed the rights of BJP Karyakartas in Tripura who were being harassed since 1993. BJP-aligned farmers were denied irrigation schemes. As a true BJP man, he led the dissent movement against such oppressions.” The chief minister expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for honouring the contributions of his father, who hailed from Udaipur in Gomati district and held the post of a state executive member for Jan Sangh and BJP from 1967 to 2014.

The chief minister, in reply to the tweet of the prime minister said “Much gratitude to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for honouring the selfless works of the BJP & Jan Sangh karyakartas. It is a matter of immense pride for me that the selfless service of my father, late Hirudhan Deb Ji has gotten a place in #KamalPushp Saga,”

In a separate tweet, Deb wrote, “I believe, It is only possible in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organisation & under the visionary leadership of Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji that the son of an ordinary BJP karyakarta is serving the people of Tripura as a Chief Minister today. Always grateful for this responsibility.”

WIth PTI Inputs

