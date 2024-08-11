National

'Modi Afraid Of JPC': Rahul Gandhi Condemns SEBI For Compromising Integrity; Attacks Centre, Adani

In light of the new and "very serious" allegations that have surfaced, will the Supreme Court look into this matter suo motu once again, Gandhi asked.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks SEBI, Adani Group
Rahul Gandhi Attacks SEBI, Adani Group Photo: X
info_icon

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused SEBI's chairperson of serious integrity issues and questioned whether the Supreme Court would independently investigate the matter once more.

The remarks of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha came after US short-seller Hindenburg Research on Saturday alleged that market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson."

"Honest investors across the country have pressing questions for the government: Why hasn't SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet? If investors lose their hard-earned money, who will be held accountable -- ?PM Modi, the SEBI Chairperson, or Gautam Adani?" he asked.

Adani Group Slams Latest Hindenburg Report On SEBI Links - null
'Malicious, Mischievous, Manipulative': Adani Group Slams Latest Hindenburg Report On SEBI Links

BY Outlook Web Desk

In light of the new and "very serious" allegations that have surfaced, will the Supreme Court look into this matter suo motu once again, Gandhi asked.

"It is now abundantly clear why Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is so afraid of a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) probe and what it might reveal," he said.

Congress Seeks JPC Probe After Hindenburg Report On SEBI Chief - null
‘Adani Mega Scam': Congress Seeks JPC Probe After Hindenburg Report On SEBI Chief

BY Outlook Web Desk

Gandhi also posted his video statement on the issue in which he said that it is his duty as the Leader of Opposition to bring to people's notice that there is a "significant risk" in the Indian stock market because the institution that governs the market is "compromised".

Further explaining his point, Gandhi said, "Imagine you are watching an international cricket match between India and Australia and every single person who is watching the match and those playing the match know that the umpire is compromised. What would happen to the fairness of the match, what would happen to the outcomes. How would you feel as somebody who is participating in the match?".

This is exactly what is happening in the Indian stock market, he added.

Over the last few years, a larger and larger number of people have been investing in India's stock market, he said.

"They invest their hard-earned, honestly-earned savings in the stock market and it is my duty as Leader of the Opposition to bring to your notice that there is a significant risk in the Indian stock market because the institution that governs the stock market is compromised," he said.

"Now I am going to explain to you exactly how and why it is compromised. A very serious allegation against the Adani group was illegal share ownership and price manipulation using offshore funds. It has now emerged that the SEBI chairwoman Madhabi Buch and her husband had an interest in one of those funds. This is an explosive allegation because it alleges that the umpire herself is compromised," Gandhi said.

The savings of millions of Indians, hard earned, honestly-earned savings are at risk, he said.

It is, therefore, imperative that this matter is investigated, Gandhi asserted.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Buch and her husband have denied the allegations as baseless and asserted their finances are an open book.

SEBI said allegations against the Adani group have been "duly investigated", and Chairperson Buch disclosed and recused herself from time to time when dealing with matters.

The Adani group termed the latest allegations malicious and based on manipulation of select public information. The company said it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Rai Benjamin, The Paris Olympics Gold Medallist And What Is His Cricket Connection
  2. WI Vs RSA 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: South Africa In Hurry To Post Big Target
  3. Ricky Ponting Says Return Of Cricket At Olympics In 2028 'Will Open Game To New Audience'
  4. India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Says Indian Football Team Head Coach Should Be An Indian In Future
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Reece James Suffers Hamstring Injury Ahead Of New Season
  3. English Premier League: Harry Kane Backs Dominic Solanke To Succeed At Spurs
  4. Serie A: Napoli Club Director Giovanni Manna Confirms Victor Osimhen's Desire To Leave
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  2. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  3. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Modi Afraid Of JPC': Rahul Gandhi Condemns SEBI For Compromising Integrity; Attacks Centre, Adani
  2. Abdullah Questions Infiltration Of Terrorists Into J&K Through Highly Militarised Borders
  3. West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Led Govt To Award Top Cop Probing Molestation Allegations Against Guv
  4. Tripura: Teacher Dies After Being Lynched For Allegedly Molestating Minor
  5. Day In Pics: August 11, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  2. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  3. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  4. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  2. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  3. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  4. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
  5. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
World News
  1. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  2. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  3. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  4. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
  5. Man Prompts Evacuation After Climbing Eiffel Tower Hours Before Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13