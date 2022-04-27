Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Mizoram reports 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Mizoram on Wednesday reported 164 new COVID-19 cases, 62 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,27,152, a health official said.

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 7:45 pm

The coronavirus death toll rose to 696 as a 36-year-old man from Aizawl succumbed to the infection. The single-day positivity increased to 18 percent from 13.72 percent on the previous day as the new cases were detected from the clinical examination of 907 samples. Mizoram now has 645 active cases, while 2,25,811 people have recovered from the infection thus far.


The Health Official said that the COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.41 percent, and the death rate is 0.30 percent. The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.17 samples for COVID-19. According to state immunization officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.45 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday.

