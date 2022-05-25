Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Minor Girl Gang Raped In Assam, Two Nabbed

The girl's father lodgd an FIR at Kokrajhar police station alleging that three youths had raped his daughter, police said. The  FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A minor girl was allegedly raped Representational Image

Updated: 25 May 2022 11:34 am

A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men in Assam's Kokrajhar district and police has arrested two of them, a senior police official said on Tuesday. According to the official, the incident took place on Monday night at Dholmara village when the 16-year-old girl was returning home from a nearby shop.

"We have already arrested two of the accused from Lalkura Part-II today and are looking out for the third culprit," the official said. The All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU), besides several political and social organisations have strongly condemned the incident and demanded stringent punishment to the culprits.

(With PTI inputs)

