Minimum Wage Rates For Workers Hiked Up To Rs 1,035 Per Day | Check Revision

Minimum wage rates for workers have been hiked by up to Rs 1,035, the central government announced on Thursday after a day of revising variable dearness allowance.
A labour ministry statement said that this adjustment is aimed at helping workers cope with the rising cost of living.
The minimum wage rates are categorised on the basis of skill levels -unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled - as well as by geographical area - A, B, and C.
Minimum Wage Rates After Revision
After revision, minimum wage rates in area “A” for workers in construction, sweeping, cleaning, loading & unloading:
-for unskilled work will be Rs 783 a day (Rs 20,358 per month)
-for semi-skilled Rs 868 a day (Rs 22,568 per month)
-for skilled, clerical and watch & wards without arms Rs 954 a day (Rs 24,804 per month)
-for highly skilled and watch & ward with arms Rs 1,035 a day (Rs 26,910 per month)
Rates of Variable Dearness Allowance for employees employed in mines:
-for unskilled workers working above ground will be Rs 526 a day and for those working below ground Rs 655 a day
-for semi-skilled/unskilled supervisory workers working above ground will be Rs 655 a day and for those working below ground Rs 743 a day
-for skilled, clerical workers working above ground will be Rs 783 a day and Rs 912 a day for those working below ground
-for highly skilled workers working above ground will be Rs 912 and Rs 1,020 a day for those working below ground
The new wage rates will take effect from October 1, 2024. Last revision was done in April 2024.
Workers engaged in various sectors, including building construction, loading and unloading, watch and ward, sweeping, cleaning, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture within central sphere establishments, will benefit from the revised wage rates.
The Central Government revises the VDA twice a year, effective from April 1 and October 1, based on the six-month average increase in the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers.
Detailed information regarding the minimum wage rates by sector, categories and area, is available on clc.gov.in, the website of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central).