Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Minimum Temperature In City Settles Below Normal

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 10:38 am

The national capital witnessed a sunny morning on Thursday and the minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

“There will be partly cloudy sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said. Wednesday's maximum temperature had settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 82 per cent, the weather office said. The city is likely to get more rain over the weekend. However, there is no prediction of rain for Thursday.

After surplus rains in July, the Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 27.2 mm of rainfall so far in August against a normal of 131.9 mm.  The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (69) category around 8:05 AM, data from the CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

