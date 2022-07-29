Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Minimum Temperature In City Dips Today

The minimum temperature in the city dipped slightly to settle at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

minimum temperature File photo

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 10:50 am

Thundershowers are likely on Friday in the city and the maximum temperature is expected to settle three notches below normal at 31.2 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.  

The minimum temperature in the city dipped slightly to settle at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The city recorded 20 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Thursday to 8:30 am on Friday, according to data shared by IMD.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 92 per cent, the weather office said. "Light to moderate thunderstorm activity is likely to continue at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next three days," the IMD said in a bulletin 

The weather office had earlier said the monsoon trough is likely to "continue to shift gradually northwards" and it led to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the good (50) category around 9:30 am, data from SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.  

(With PTI Inputs)

