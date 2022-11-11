Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Metro Operations To Be Partiality Curtailed On Blue Line On Sunday Due To Maintenance Work

The segment between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations will be affected.

Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 6:23 pm

Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Blue Line will be partially available in the initial few hours on November 13 due to planned maintenance work, officials said on Saturday. 

The segment between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations will be affected.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 13th November 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.

Train services will be suspended on the Ramesh Nagar-Kirti Nagar section from the start of revenue services till 7 am. Hence, Moti Nagar metro station will remain closed till resumption of train services on the section up to 7 am, it said.

In the rest of the sections from Dwarka Sector 21 to Ramesh Nagar, and Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available according to routine Sunday time table during this period, the statement said.

Connectivity between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations will be provided through free feeder bus services during this period. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Eight-Coach Trains Introduced On Red Line: Delhi Metro

BEL, Delhi Metro Tie Up For Unmanned Operation Of Trains

Watch | Video Of Man Urination On Delhi Metro Track Goes Viral

Tags

National Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Delhi Metro Public Welfare Delhi Metro Blue Line Delhi Metro Delay New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

Ukraine War: Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears 'City Of Death'

Ukraine War: Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears 'City Of Death'