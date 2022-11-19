Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Member Of Royal Family Of Sultanate Of Oman Meets Khattar, Discusses Area Of Cooperation

Sayyid Nawaf Barghash Said, a member of the Royal Family of the Sultanate of Oman, met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Saturday, and both discussed areas of cooperation.

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 9:47 pm

Khattar discussed pivotal issues, including the export of Basmati rice and employment opportunities in the industry for skilled manpower of the state, an official release said here.

Besides, detailed discussions were held on increasing investment and trade, it said.

The chief minister said the state government aims to provide employment opportunities to the youth in foreign countries by imparting skill training to them in various fields.

To achieve this target along with attracting foreign investment and increasing trade in Haryana, a foreign cooperation department has been set up in the state, added Khattar.

Haryana has established the Haryana Export Promotion Council and Haryana Overseas Placement Cell under Foreign Cooperation Department for engagement with foreign nations.

This department will conduct export promotion in association with the Export Promotion Council and HAFED, the CM said.

Khattar also presented Shrimad Bhagavad Gita to Sayyid Nawaf Barghash Said.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Sayyid Nawaf Barghash Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Haryana Export Promotion Council Royal Family Of The Sultanate Oman Manohar Lal Khattar
