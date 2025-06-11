Sonam Raghuvanshi, the woman accused of plotting the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, reportedly confessed to orchestrating the murder plan with the help of her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha.
The confession was reportedly made during police interrogation, which, under Indian law, is not admissible in court if not recorded before a magistrate.
Shillong SP Vivek said, "We have solid evidence against Sonam that proves her involvement in the murder."
Sonam's brother, Govind, reportedly stated he is convinced of his sister's role in the murder.
"According to the evidence found so far, I am 100 per cent sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. We have broken our ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi. I apologise to Raja's family," he said while revealing that Raj called Sonam 'didi' and she had been tying a rakhi to him for the last three years.
Raja Raghuvanshi's decomposed body was recovered from a gorge in Meghalaya on June 2. The deceased had reportedly gone to Meghalaya with his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, for their honeymoon after getting married on May 11.
A series of revelations so far has indicated that Sonam and her alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, are the suspected masterminds behind Raja's killing, while a few others are involved as well.
From a trail of digital footprints, bloodstained clothes and a machete, CCTV footage, and key witness testimonies, an extensive investigation so far has retrieved several solid evidence pointing to an alleged conspiracy.
The Case So Far
A court in Shillong on Wednesday sent Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, and her four aides to eight-day police custody, an official told PTI.
Sonam was brought to Shillong on Tuesday midnight, while the other accused reached on Wednesday on transit remand, a senior officer said.
"Police had sought a 10-day remand of all the accused. The court granted 8 days of police custody," East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.
The 24-year-old woman was arrested from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, while her aides were apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raja Raghuvanshi.
Earlier, she was produced before a local court in Ghazipur for transit remand permission, following which she was expected to be taken into custody by a Meghalaya Police team that reached here in the evening.
The court proceedings continued till late in the night.
After being taken into custody, Sonam reportedly told Ghazipur police, “I didn’t kill my husband. They killed him for the jewellery," as she referred to the four other accused, Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi.
The Meghalaya Police, which codenamed the investigation as 'Operation Honeymoon', collected evidence from the residences and other places frequented by the accused in Indore and Ghazipur.
Reportedly, the most crucial physical evidence collected so far includes a blood-stained shirt belonging to one of the accused, Akash, which was confirmed by forensic analysis to contain Raja Raghuvanshi's blood.
An angle of contract killing also emerged as police alleged that Sonam possibly hired people to kill her husband, as she was involved with one of the accused. A district court in Indore has sent the five accused to seven days' custody.