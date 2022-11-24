Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Gets Amit Shah's Assurance To Probe Into Border Clash

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said during his meeting with Amit Shah, he also demanded justice for lives lost in the firing and sought action against those responsible.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 10:52 pm

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that he would act on his request for a probe by a central agency into the "firing by Assam Police" along the states' border.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, he said during his meeting with Mr Shah, he also demanded justice for lives lost in the firing and sought action against those responsible.

He stressed that Assam Police personnel had fired upon "innocent people" in Mukroh village of West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel of Assam.

Mr Sangma said he also requested the Centre to intervene in the border dispute with Assam to improve dialogue and trust between the two states.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has assured he would act on our request for probe into the border firing today itself," he said.

The guilty will be punished but we should maintain peace at this hour, he added.

Mr Sangma was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues in his meeting with Mr Shah.

Meanwhile, the situation along the Assam-Meghalaya border, where six people were killed in a village following violent clashes, remained tense but peaceful and a large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC have also been imposed in the clash site and surrounding areas.

