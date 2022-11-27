Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Home National

MCD Polls: Nadda Goes Door To Door In Delhi's Wazirpur, Urges People To Vote For BJP

Delhi's BJP chief J P Nadda canvassed voters in Wazirpur on Sunday to support his party's candidates.

BJP President J P Nadda
BJP President J P Nadda PTI

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 11:50 am

BJP chief J P Nadda went door to door in Delhi's Wazirpur on Sunday, seeking votes for his party's candidates in the upcoming municipal elections.

As part of the BJP's mega campaign, Nadda interacted with locals and handed out copies of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto).

He was accompanied by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan and other party leaders.

In the evening, Nadda will take part in the door-to-door campaign in south Delhi's Badarpur area.

The BJP plans to reach out to voters across the 250 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards. It has deployed around 100 of its big guns, including several Union ministers, chief ministers of party-ruled states, and senior office-bearers for the task.

Various party leaders including Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also joined the 12-hour campaign, which began at 8 am.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

