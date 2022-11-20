Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
MCD Polls: BJP Chief Nadda, Union Ministers To Take Part In Road Shows On Sunday

In the run-up to the municipal elections in Delhi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers, and chief ministers of state-run parties will attend 14 road shows. 

BJP President J P Nadda
BJP President J P Nadda PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 10:20 am

BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers, and chief ministers of party-ruled states will take part in 14 road shows in the city on Sunday ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections. 

The leaders who will attend the road shows include Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, and Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand, a party statement said.

The voting for the 250 wards of the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will be held on December 7.

Terming it a "Super Sunday", Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said Nadda will campaign at Sangam Vihar here.

Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitendra Singh, and Meenakshi Lekhi will also join the road shows in different areas, he said.

Party's Delhi MPs Harsh Vardhan,  Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Verma, Gautam Gambhir, and Hansraj Hans will also join the road shows, he said.

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the MCD polls are an opportunity for the people of Delhi to teach a lesson to the "corrupt" Kejriwal government that has failed to solve various problems, including air pollution.

