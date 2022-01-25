Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mayawati To Hold Public Rally In Agra On 2nd February

The last time Mayawati had addressed a public meeting was in Lucknow in October and before it in September to mark the culmination of the party's 'Prabuddha Varg Sammelans'.

Mayawati To Hold Public Rally In Agra On 2nd February
Mayawati To Hold Public Rally In Agra On 2nd February - File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 8:39 pm

BSP Supremo Mayawati plans to adress the mass in a public meeting in Agra on February 2, formally kicking off the party's campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.The BSP president will address the meeting, strictly following the Covid protocol, party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said in a tweet.

"It is to be informed that BSP national president and former chief minister of UP, Behen Kumari Mayawatiji will address a public meeting in Agra on February 2 following all Covid rules. Time and place of the public meeting will be made available to the media soon," Mishra said in his tweet in Hindi.

Though Mayawati has been holding meetings with the party men in preparation for the assembly polls, her near absence in the public was being questioned by her political adversaries.

Related stories

Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Majithia Three-Day Protection From Arrest

'Congress' Situation Miserable In UP', Says Mayawati

UP Election 2022 | Dalit Icon Mayawati’s Elephant Has Fallen Far Behind

She has been continuously meeting party leaders and office bearers and those in charge of booths from across the state at her residence but did not address any public meeting even before it was banned by the Election Commission (EC), citing the rising number of coronavirus infections. 

BSP had won 19 seats in the 2017 assembly elections but at least a dozen of her MLAs either shifted allegiance or were expelled on charges of anti-party activities.

Senior leaders like former state unit head Ram Achal Rajbhar and leader of BSP legislature party Lalji Verma, once a close confidante of Mayawati, are among those who joined other parties since then.

( With PTI Inputs)
 

Tags

National Mayawati Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Agra Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Padma Awards 2022 | A Star-Packed List Of 128 Winners

Padma Awards 2022 | A Star-Packed List Of 128 Winners

NEWSFLASH: Ex-CM Of Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Rejects Padma Bhushan

Russia Adds Navalny, Allies To Terrorists, Extremists List

Kashmiri Politicians And Social Activists Join BJP In Jammu

Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Majithia Three-Day Protection From Arrest

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis