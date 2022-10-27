Max Temperature Above Normal In Delhi, Air Quality Plunges To 'Very Poor' Category

Delhiites had a pleasant Thursday with the maximum temperature settling a notch above the season's average even as the city's air quality deteriorated to the "very poor" category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's maximum temperature on Thursday settled at 31.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

The national capital's minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, the weather office said.

"It will be mainly clear sky on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 32 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 32.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 38 per cent, the weather office said.

Delhi's air quality also deteriorated to the very poor category on Thursday due to calm winds and cool weather conditions.

According to Central Pollution Control Board's 24 hour Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin at 4 pm on Thursday, the index value stood at 354 in the "very poor" category.

On Wednesday, the 24-hour AQI was 271. On Tuesday, the AQI was 303 at 4 pm while it was 312 at 4 pm on Monday, the day of Diwali, the CPCB data showed.

The air quality in Delhi's neighbouring cities Ghaziabad (373), Gurugram (362), Greater Noida (368), Noida (354) and Faridabad (315) was also recorded in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Weather officials said the air quality deteriorated in the city because of calm wind conditions and cool weather allowing accumulation of pollutants.

