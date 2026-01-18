Marriage and Its Many Refusals

Savitri Bai walked the streets of Nagpur with a bag of spare clothes and a few books, carrying with her the learning that had first set her free. She went to teach other girls whose parents, reluctant most of the time and wholehearted only sometimes, allowed her to guide their daughters. She did it because she knew that the maze patriarchal society had spun for these girls reveals its exits only to those who learn to solve its riddles. She was on her way to teach them exactly that, to help them buy their freedom. And yet, with animal excrement thrown at her on every journey she made, what did she feel? Who comforted her? How does one continue walking a road that turns at every corner only to wound its traveller?