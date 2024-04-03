National

Maoist Arrested In Jharkhand

Prajapati was arrested by a special police force from Banahi village under Pipra police station in Palamu district based on intelligence input, she added.

Maoist Arrested In Jharkhand
Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday arrested a Maoist for allegedly preparing to incite villagers to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections, a senior officer said.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan said the Maoist, identified as Pankaj Prajapati (32), was allegedly preparing to persuade people to boycott the general elections on the instructions of a hardcore Naxal named Rajendra Singh from Sorri village under Mali police station in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

During a raid at his residence, banners urging people to boycott the polls were recovered by police.

