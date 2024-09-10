Manipur Violence: Prohibitory Orders In 3 Districts; Students Give 24-Hr Deadline Over Demands

6 Demands Of Students: In the fresh violence which erupted in Manipur, at least 8 persons have been killed and over 12 injured in drone and missile attacks. The students who met with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor Acharya placed six demands, including the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the security advisor to the state government for what students termed to be their failure to control the violence. They also asked for the Unified Command -- chaired by former CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh -- to be handed over to the state government.