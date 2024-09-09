Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points

A year since the ethnic conflict in Manipur began, instances of fresh violence have broken out in the state once again. As per the latest reports, at least six people have been killed in the Jiribam districts after an attack by suspected Kuki insurgents.
Amid the fresh violence, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has submitted a memorandum to Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya on Sunday, demanding the handover of the unified command of the state government to the chief minister.
Fresh Violence In Manipur | Latest Updates
As per Jiribam Police, a total of six people were killed on Sunday morning after a suspected Kuki insurgent attack. This attack come after five others were killed in a gunfight between armed groups of the Meitei community and the hill-dominant Kuki tribes.
Amid the fresh bouts of violence, an anti-drone system has been deployed by the police. This development comes after suspected Kuki insurgents attacks villages in Imphal West with weaponised drones - marking the first time drone attacks were used in the violence.
The police has deployed a "multi-pronged approach" to keep an eye on the situation and are combing through "suspected areas" in the hills.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has held emergency meetings with the cabinet members and the Governor of the state in view of the rise in violent attacks.
As per an official statement from the Raj Bhavan Secretariat, CM N. Biren Singh, along with the Speaker, council of ministers, and ruling MLAs have submitted a memorandum to Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya.
While the contents of this memorandum are yet to be revealed, it reportedly demands the handover of the Unified Command of Manipur and the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations with Kuki militants. The memorandum also reportedly mentions the implementation of the National Register of Citizens in the state with the base year set at 1961 to identify illegal immigrants.
In May 2023, violent clashes between the Meitei community, a majority that lives in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal community broke out in Manipur. As per official figures, over 200 people have been killed in the violence since May 3, 2023 and over 60,000 people have been displaced.