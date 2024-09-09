Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points

As per an official statement from the Raj Bhavan Secretariat, CM N. Biren Singh, along with the Speaker, council of ministers, and ruling MLAs have submitted a memorandum to Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya.

While the contents of this memorandum are yet to be revealed, it reportedly demands the handover of the Unified Command of Manipur and the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations with Kuki militants. The memorandum also reportedly mentions the implementation of the National Register of Citizens in the state with the base year set at 1961 to identify illegal immigrants.