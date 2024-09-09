Fresh violence has erupted in Manipur over the last few days, including deadly drone and bomb attacks in Jiribam and Bishnupur districts. Five people including militants were killed in Jiribam on September 7.
Meanwhile Assam Rifles has deployed anti-drone systems; the CRPF, too, has tested one anti-drone system and given it to its forces deployed in Manipur.
The use of drones in the violence between the Meitei and Kuki ethnic groups in Manipur is a recent development in the ongoing conflict that has claimed over 200 lives since May 2023.
The first drone attack was reported on September 1 in Koutruk village, in Imphal West district, where two people were killed and nine were injured.
On September 2, villagers in Senjam Chirang were forced to flee their homes after a drone attack injured three members of a family.
The drones dropped three bombs on the residence of a 65-year-old farmer, Watham Gambhir. The first bomb damaged an empty cowshed, the second hit the roof of the house, injuring Gambhir’s daughter. The third explosive injured Gambhir and his son, who had sought shelter under a tree.
PTI reported that on September 6, panic-stricken people in some parts of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts turned off their lights at night following sightings of multiple drones.
Assam Rifles Deploys Anti-Drone Systems
The Assam Rifles have set up anti-drone systems on the Imphal Valley’s fringe areas to counter potential threats from rogue drones, and the CRPF has provided similar systems to state police.
After the first drone attacks, the Manipur government formed a five-member panel to study the drone attacks and propose an effective counter. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had then said in a post on X that “Dropping of bombs on civilian population and security forces by using drones is an act of terrorism and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms."
The Hindu had reported in June that the police were concerned that both sides in the ethnic conflict in Manipur were trying to acquire drones. The Assam police had reportedly conveyed this to the Manipur police after several drone parts were seized.
Long-Range Rocket Attack On Ex-CM's House
On September 6, militants attacked a residential area in Moirang, Bishnupur district, killing an elderly man and injuring five others, including a 13-year-old girl.
Reportedly, an 'improvised' rocket exploded in the compound of former Chief Minister Mairembam Koireng’s residence.
This attack was the second rocket incident in the district that day. The explosion occurred about two kilometres from the INA headquarters.
Lon-range rockets were fired from elevated positions in the nearby hill areas of Churachandpur district toward the low-lying residential locality of Tronglaobi near state capital Imphal on the same day.
There were no injuries reported from the attack. However, a local community hall and an empty room were damaged because of the bombing, reported PTI.
Manipur CM Meets Governor
According to officials, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Governor L Acharya along with more than 20 MLAs on Sunday morning amidst the violence. He had met the Governor on Saturday as well as
Singh reached the Raj Bhavan along with the MLAs at around 11 am and the meeting lasted about an hour.
Violence In Jiribam Kills 5 People
On September 8, militants reportedly entered the house of a person who lived alone in Nungchappi village of Jiribam district and shot him dead in his sleep.
This incident was followed by heavy gunfire between rival community groups leading to the deaths of four armed men, including three militants from the hills.
Earlier in the week, arsonists set fire to the abandoned house of a retired police officer at Jakuradhor in Borobekra police station area, escalating tensions despite a recent agreement aimed at restoring peace.
The agreement, reached on August 1 at a CRPF facility in Assam’s Cachar, involved the Meitei and Hmar communities, along with representatives from various tribal groups and security forces, to prevent further violence and arson.
However, some Hmar tribal bodies outside Jiribam district rejected the agreement, claiming they were not informed.
Violence spread to Jiribam, which had previously been unaffected, after the killing of a 59-year-old man by alleged militants over communal rivalry in June. This led to widespread arson and forced many to seek refuge in relief camps. Notably, a CRPF jawan was killed in an ambush by militants during a security patrol in mid-July.