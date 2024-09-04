In the valley, voices seeking removal of Biren Singh as the CM of Manipur have grown in the past year, with even Meitei MLAs as well as Imphal residents seeking his resignation. “Manipur is a failed state. The state and union government could have controlled the violence at its outset if it wanted to, but that was not done,” a senior journalist based in Imphal stated on condition of anonymity. Calling the ethnic clashes “unfortunate,” the scribe said that while the clashes impacted both the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities, the latter faced a disproportionate level of violence. “They lost more people to the violence, more Kuki-Zo people were displaced and even the sexual violence cases were more among them. There was a need to reassure the community of their safety which was not done,” the scribe said.