Man Who Shared Video That He Would Be ‘No More’ If BJP’s Pankaj Munde Loses Bheed Seat, Dies In Accident

A man who had shared a video on social media, claiming he would be “no more” if BJP leader Pankaj Munde loses Bheed Lok Sabha constituency has been mowed down by a bus. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday night.
BJP's Pankaja Munde lost the Beed Lok Sabha poll to Congress' Bajrang Sonawane by 6,553 votes in a very close contest. The result of Beed seat was the last to be announced by the Election Commission in the early hours of June 5.
A 38-year-old truck driver Sachin Kindiba Munde was reportedly upset and was hardly talking to anyone, after BJP’s Munde lost the elections.
Reports said the incident seems to be an accident, however the police is checking if it was a case of suicide.
The incident has taken place on Ahmedpur-Andhori road near Borgaon Pati when Munde, a resident of Yestar in Latur’s Ahmedpur, was sitting at one end of a narrow road, reports said.
The case has been registered against the driver.
Earlier, driver Munde had released a video in which he claimed “Sachin will be no more if Pankaja Munde loses the poll”. The video had went viral on the social media platforms.