Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment Till Death For Raping Disabled Woman

Additional district and sessions judge (FTC) Rajnandgaon Abhishek Sharma on Wednesday found Bisan Lal Salame (56) guilty of rape and sentenced him to life imprisonment till natural death and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 4:10 pm

A fast-track court (FTC) has sentenced a man to life imprisonment till natural death for raping a 25-year-old disabled woman in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district. Additional district and sessions judge (FTC) Rajnandgaon Abhishek Sharma on Wednesday found Bisan Lal Salame (56) guilty of rape and sentenced him to life imprisonment till natural death and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place two and half years ago, when the accused entered the victim's house when she was alone and raped her. 

The crime was witnessed by the victim's mother. After some days, the woman died due to an illness and her mother lodged a complaint at Mohla police station about the incident.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and based on a probe, the accused was arrested.

-With PTI Input

