Man Jumps To Death From Mobile Tower In Delhi's Jaitpur

Man Jumps To Death From Mobile Tower In Delhi's Jaitpur Photo: File Image
A 45-year-old man committed suicide by jumping off a mobile tower here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was captured in a mobile video clip, which was also shared on the social media.

According to police, they received a call in the afternoon about a man climbing on a mobile tower located at the Meethapur Chowk in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area.

A police team reached the spot and while they were trying to rescue the man, he jumped from the tower and died on the spot, a police officer said.

The family members of the deceased, who lived nearby, was informed. They told the police that he was suffering from a major health issue, the officer said.

Police said the deceased was depressed, due to which he committed suicide.

No foul play was suspected, as per the police.

The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem examination, police said.

