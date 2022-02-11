Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Man Hit By Car, Dragged On Bonnet For Over 100 Metres; Retired IAS Officer's Son Held

The injured man, Anand Vijay Mandelia (37), is a city-based businessman and is being treated at the Max Super Specialty Hospital.

Man Hit By Car, Dragged On Bonnet For Over 100 Metres; Retired IAS Officer's Son Held
Man Hit By Car, Dragged On Bonnet For Over 100 Metres; Retired IAS Officer's Son Held

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 8:23 pm

The son of a retired IAS officer was arrested for allegedly hitting a man with his car and carrying him on its bonnet for over 100 metres in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Friday. 


The police have also booked the retired officer under section 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code, they said. The injured man, Anand Vijay Mandelia (37), is a city-based businessman and is being treated at the Max Super Specialty Hospital. He is under observation but out of danger, police said.


In the video of the incident, which was widely circulated on social media, the man is seen being carried on the bonnet of the car which was being driven rashly. The victim was carried on the bonnet for over 100 meters, police said. 

Related stories

No Plan To Reintroduce Three Repealed Farm Laws In Future: Agri Min In Rajya Sabha

Delhi HC Allows Businessman Navneet Kalra To Travel Abroad

Chhattisgarh: Woman Killed By Wild Elephant In Surajpur


The accused, a law student, has been identified as Raj Sunderam, they said. The police identified the vehicle and seized it. 


"Sunderam was arrested from outside the Le Meridian Hotel, Gurgaon in Haryana. Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 307 (attempt to murder) and 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code have also been added in the case on the basis of facts that emerged during the investigation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. 


The police received information about the hit and run incident near Greater Kailash-1 on Tuesday.  The injured was shifted to Max Hospital, and a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National IAS Officer Accidents Hit By Car Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

AAP Promises To Provide 300 Units Of Free Power To Uttarakhand

AAP Promises To Provide 300 Units Of Free Power To Uttarakhand

Speaker Patro Shocked At Rijiju's Statement On Odisha Legislation Council Resolution

CM Thackeray Hints At His Correspondence With Maha Governor Koshyari

COVID-19: 3,976 New Cases In Karnataka, 41 Deaths

Covid: 977 New Cases, 12 More Deaths In Delhi; Positivity Rate Down To 1.73 Per Cent

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri