Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mamata Banerjee Likely To Meet Narendra Modi on December 5

During the likely meeting, Mamata Banerjee may press for the release of the state's dues by the Centre, he said. She may also bring to Modi's attention the issue of erosion by Ganga in areas in and around Farakka barrage, the official said. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 5:02 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the chief ministers' meeting in New Delhi on December 5, an official said on Sunday.

During the likely meeting, Banerjee may press for the release of the state's dues by the Centre, he said. She may also bring to Modi's attention the issue of erosion by Ganga in areas in and around Farakka barrage, the official said. 

"In the meeting the chief minister is expected to highlight the arrears pending for the implemenatation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in Bengal," he said. 

Banerjee had recently written to Modi expressing her concern over the continuous erosion by Ganga river in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts and requested the prime minister to advise the ministry concerned to conduct a detailed study and formulate an integrated plan to control the situation.

Modi has convened the meeting in the national capital. 
 
(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National New Delhi Farakka Barrage Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act Bengal Mamata Bannerjee Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kriti Sanon Reveals Varun Dhawan's Most Annoying Habit

Kriti Sanon Reveals Varun Dhawan's Most Annoying Habit

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources