National

Mamata Arrives At Raj Bhavan To Meet PM Modi

Modi, who is on a two-day tour of the state from Friday, will stay the night at Raj Bhavan.

P
PTI
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi today
info_icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday evening went to Raj Bhavan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said.

Modi, who is on a two-day tour of the state from Friday, will stay the night at Raj Bhavan. “This meeting is as per protocol. It will start in a few minutes," the official said.

Banerjee’s entourage was seen entering the Raj Bhavan a few minutes before 6 pm, shortly after the PM arrived there. In December last year, Banerjee had met Modi in New Delhi to press for the release of the state's dues.

According to the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Centre owes Rs 1.18 lakh crore to West Bengal. The state government commenced payment of dues to approximately 30 lakh MGNREGA workers on Monday, amounting to Rs 2,700 crore, pending since March 2022.

The withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre has been a focal point in the state's political discourse for the past one year.

Tags

Narendra Modi

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement