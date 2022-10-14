Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Mallikarjun Kharge Taunts Shashi Tharoor, Says He Will Implement Only Udaipur Declaration

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 9:09 pm

Taking a swipe at his contender, Shashi Tharoor, in the AICC presidential poll, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said here on Friday that he has no separate manifesto but only a single-point agenda to implement the party's Udaipur declaration.

Tacitly referring to the Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who threw down the gauntlet at him in the race for the top position in the party, Kharge said, "I don't have any manifesto like others.

I have only one manifesto that is the Congress manifesto. That is the Udaipur declaration made 4 months ago will be implemented if I am elected."

Earlier this month while launching his election campaign for Tamil Nadu at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the Congress State headquarters, Tharoor released his manifesto and said his message was to revive the party, re-energise it, empower workers, decentralise authority and be in touch with the people.

"This, I believe, will make Congress politically fit to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP in the 2024 general election," Tharoor had said during his interaction with media persons here.

The two leaders are engaged in a high decibel campaign for the election on October 17.

Kharge, who claimed he never lost a single election in his long political career, said the party leadership and the party members are solidly behind him. 

(With PTI Inputs)

