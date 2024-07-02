'Majority Population Will Become Minority One Day If..': Allahabad HC On Religious Congregations

The majority population of the country would become the minority one day if religious congregations where conversions take place are not stopped, the Allahabad High Court observed on Monday while dismissing the bail plea of an accused under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.
The Allahabad High Court was told that the informant's brother was taken away from his village for a gathering of "well-being" in Delhi, according to a Bar And Bench report which added that along with him, several others from the village were also taken there to "convert them to Christianity."
The Allahabad HC said if such practice is allowed to continue, the majority population would become minority one day.
The Allahabad High Court also observed that Article 25 of the Constitution of India provides for “freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion” but does not provide for conversion from one faith to another faith.
“The word "Propagation" means to promote, but it does not mean to convert any person from his religion to another religion,” the court added.
“If this process is allowed to be carried out, the majority population of this country would be in minority one day, and such religious congregation should be immediately stopped where the conversion is taking place and changing religion of citizen of India,” the report quoted Allahbad HC as saying.
Denying bail to the accused, the court observed that “unlawful activity of conversion of people of SC/ST castes and other castes including economically poor persons” to Christianity is being done at rampant pace throughout Uttar Pradesh.
“This Court, prima facie, finds that the applicant is not entitled for bail. Hence, the bail application of applicant involved in the aforesaid case crime is, hereby, rejected,” it ordered.