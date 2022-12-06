Major Fire Near Kolkata Guts 20 Roadside Stalls

A major fire broke out in New Town near Kolkata on Tuesday morning, gutting 20 roadside stalls, officials said.

The flames were first spotted by locals at one of the shops along the Bagjola canal near Dhalai bridge in Gauranganagar around 4 am, they said. Soon, the blaze engulfed the area and gutted at least 20 shops, they added.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control by four fire tenders, officials said. The cause of the fire is being investigated, but is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short-circuit, they said.

(With PTI inputs)