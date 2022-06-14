Maharashtra : Thane Police Website Hacked; Hacker Demands Apology To Muslims

The Thane city police commissionerate's website was allegedly hacked on Tuesday, with a message appearing on it apparently directed towards the Indian government and demanding an apology to "Muslims all over the world". A senior police official here confirmed that the website has been hacked. "We have contacted the agencies concerned for necessary action. Thane cyber crime team is working on it," he said.



On opening the website, the message on the screen stated: “Hacked by one hat cyber team”. It further said, "Hello Indian Government, Hello everyone. Again and again you make trouble with the problem of the Islamic Religion..." "Hurry up and apologize to Muslims all over the world!! We don't stand still when our apostle is insulted," the message said.



(With PTI Inputs)