Friday, May 13, 2022
Maharashtra: Thane District's COVID-19 Count Up By 25

As the virus did not claim anybody's life during the day, the death toll in Thane remained constant at 11,894.

Fresh COVID cases in Thane. PTI Photo

Updated: 13 May 2022 10:28 am

Thane district of Maharashtra reported 25 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection tally to 7,09,293, an official said on Friday.These cases were reported on Thursday.

As the virus did not claim anybody's life during the day, the death toll in Thane remained constant at 11,894, he said, adding that the district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

(With PTI inputs)

