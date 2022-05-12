Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Six Booked For Duping Man Of Rs 1.28 Crore

The victim kept paying money to the accused since 2013 without any returns, said the police.

Maharashtra: Six Booked For Duping Man Of Rs 1.28 Crore
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 5:20 pm

Police have registered a case against six persons, including two brothers, for allegedly cheating a 71-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane city to the tune of Rs 1.28 crore on the pretext of involving him into their business, an official said on Thursday. 

In his complaint, the septuagenarian man alleged that he was wooed into joining their work of changing the tyres of cars owned of a prominent company and was promised lucrative returns, following which he paid money in several tranches over the past few years, he said.

Related stories

Protests Erupt Over SDMC's Anti-Encroachment Drive; AAP MLA Aamanatullah Khan Detained

Rajya Sabha Polls To Fill 57 Seats From 15 States On June 10: Election Commission

Maha: One Held for Extorting Rs 2.75 Lakh from Lecturer in Latur

"As per the complaint, the victim kept paying money to the accused since 2013 and when he neither got any returns nor the invested money, he finally approached the police, following which the FIR was registered," the official of Vartaknagar police station said.

The accused were identified as Satish Hariya, Viral Hariya, Manohar, Chandan Mourya, one accountant and another official of the company, police said, adding that they were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), 465, 468, 471 (all pertaining to forgery) and 506 (criminal intimidation). 

Tags

National Maharashtra Maharashtra Police Duped Scams/Frauds/Rackets Fraud Case Financial Fraud Money Laundering Booked In Cheating Case Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying