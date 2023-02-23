Maharashtra Sees 22 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 131

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 22 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,37,485, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said.

This is a drop from the 30 cases added to the tally a day earlier, he pointed out.

Pune circle led with 11 cases, followed by seven in Mumbai, two in Nashik and one each in Kolhapur and Akola circles, he said.

The recovery count increased by 15 and touched 79,88,933, leaving the state with an active caseload of 131, he said.

Pune district has 57 active cases, followed by 38 in Mumbai and nine in Thane, he added.

As per state health department, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,64,03,420 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 5,285 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

The state health department said 23,556 out of the 10,63,205 passengers who arrived at international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 last year were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 35 reports have returned positive.

These comprise eight from Mumbai, four from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Sangli, Aurangabad and Satara, five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha, and one each from Goa, Assam and Telangana.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,37,485; fresh cases: 22; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,933 ; active cases 131; total tests: 8,64,03,420.

