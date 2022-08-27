Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Sees 1,723 Covid-19 Cases, Six Deaths, 1,845 Recoveries

The positivity rate was 4.48 per cent, while the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted so far was 8,40,21,397, including 38,421 in the last 24 hours.

Maha records 1,723 COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Maha records 1,723 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 9:08 pm

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,723 Covid-19 cases and six deaths, which took the tally to 80,94,845 and the toll to 1,48,224, a health official said. This was a drop from the 1,846 cases recorded a day earlier, though the fatalities were higher, he pointed out.

Of the new cases, Mumbai Circle accounted for 1,144 cases, followed by 264 in Pune Circle, 154 in Nashik Circle, 58 in Kolhapur Circle, 43 in Nagpur Circle, 39 in Latur Circle, 12 in Aurangabad Circle and nine in Akola Circle.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Thane District Sees 355 New Covid-19 Cases

Odisha Logs 289 Covid Cases, 1 Death

Covid-19 Update: India Reports 9,520 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Dips To Below 90,000

Five deaths took place in Mumbai Circle and one in Nagpur, he added. The recovery count increased by 1,845 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,34,878, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,743, he said.

Mumbai accounted for 5,177 of the active cases, followed by 2,449 in Thane and 1,803 in Pune districts, the official added. State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

The positivity rate was 4.48 per cent, while the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted so far was 8,40,21,397, including 38,421 in the last 24 hours. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8094845; fresh cases 1723; death toll 148224; recoveries 79,34,878; active cases 11743; total tests 8,40,21,397. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll Mumbai Circle Nashik District State Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Nine Years To Nine Seconds: All You Need To Know About Noida Twin Tower Demolition

From Nine Years To Nine Seconds: All You Need To Know About Noida Twin Tower Demolition

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India